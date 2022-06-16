Baltimore needs later school hours | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Public School System made a curious statement recently blaming the need to reuse yellow school buses as justification to change school start times at over 90 schools. Perhaps this is valid for elementary schools and grade K-8 schools where transportation is provided by BCPSS, but it is not valid for middle and high schools, where students rely on mass transit. Why then, are so many middle and high schools moving their bell times, with more schools proposed to start as early as 7:30 a.m.?

The Baltimore Education Research Consortium’s 2017 study “Getting to High School in Baltimore: Student Community and Public Transportation” estimated that the average commute for high school students was over 35 minutes with a number of students transferring at least twice between modes of transportation resulting in hour-long commutes. School choice is a bedrock of BCPSS, but when schools draw from across the city, students have longer commutes. When schools start times move earlier, student commutes correspondingly move even earlier, when adolescents should actually still be asleep. BCPSS’s move to earlier bell times fails to account for the negative impact on student commutes, sleep, health and safety.

Advertisement

If adjustments are necessary, the city schools system should instead move middle or high schools later in the morning to align with research and public health recommendations to start after 8:30 a.m. This is a golden opportunity to make improvements to BCPS bell schedules, similar to what Anne Arundel and Howard counties are implementing (”AACPS cancels before-school clubs as part of start time shift,” June 11).

— Lisa VanBuskirk, Edgewater

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.