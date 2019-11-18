I found the editorial, “Alternative Fact of the Week: Boyd Rutherford’s failing math score” (Nov. 14), to be informative yet deceptive. While criticizing Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford’s statement that more money goes to pay for schools in Baltimore than other jurisdictions; you suggest a better measure would be per-pupil spending. After all, Baltimore has more students than most jurisdictions.
But rather than provide actual information on per-pupil spending you use per-pupil spending as a percentage of the school budget from the state. So if a jurisdiction is underfunding schools, the percentage of funding coming from the state may appear high. We are left with no idea of actual per-pupil funding.
I would expect an editorial under the banner of “Alternative Fact of the Week” to do better than this.
Jay Prager, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.