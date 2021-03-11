Neglecting a child’s education should have consequences | READER COMMENTARY

I believe that the discussion must start with some facts. Fact one: The state constitution guarantees every child a free education. Fact Two: Education is not passing someone on without regard to what they learned or did not learn. Education at its most basic requires giving the student the tools to be a working citizen of the state with at least a reading and comprehension level of the last grade they passed. Fact three: The student should be able to have skills to get a job in accord with their level of education. Graduating from high school, the person should be able to gather facts themselves and arrange them in reasoned conclusions. They should be able and willing to work and care with others and for others.