Olszewski’s support for school construction money is welcome | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 13, 2020 2:20 PM
Dulaney High School principal Samuel Wynkoop, right, leads a tour of his school for Gov. Larry Hogan, second from left, two years ago as part of a push to replace the aging building. That hasn't happened by Governor Hogan recently vetoed legislation that might have helped Baltimore County finance the project.
Thank you, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., for the continued battle for Baltimore County school construction (“Johnny O: School construction can’t wait; override Hogan’s veto,” May 12). Now, more than ever, our ignored communities require new schools.

These neglected buildings are overcrowded, antiquated and unable to support 21st century learning. How could state leadership think these schools can wait another year or more for funding? For example, Dulaney High funding has been offered and rejected for over six years.

Stop kicking that can down the road. Otherwise, neighborhoods will perish and the inequities will continue to flood these schools.

JennIfer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
