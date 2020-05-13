Olszewski’s support for school construction money is welcome | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., for the continued battle for Baltimore County school construction (“Johnny O: School construction can’t wait; override Hogan’s veto,” May 12). Now, more than ever, our ignored communities require new schools.
These neglected buildings are overcrowded, antiquated and unable to support 21st century learning. How could state leadership think these schools can wait another year or more for funding? For example, Dulaney High funding has been offered and rejected for over six years.
Stop kicking that can down the road. Otherwise, neighborhoods will perish and the inequities will continue to flood these schools.
JennIfer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
