Where are the school renovations Olszewski promised? | READER COMMENTARY

As I read the editorial related to lack of air conditioning in many public schools (”Struggle to cool schools in Baltimore area and beyond likely to worsen in years ahead,” June 23), I was riveted by the last sentence: “Lesson one in anyone’s education should always be that it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is fully responsible for any serious, potential dangers that might occur not only in poorly ventilated, partially cooled facilities but in those that are neglected or offered hazardous, costly Band-Aid renovations.
Build new high schools to replace those that are crumbling and offering a limited education, like Dulaney High School, as Johnny O promised and campaigned on? If not, then what? Will the leadership be safe or sorry?
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
