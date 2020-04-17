‘I miss my students’: Closing schools for remainder of term a difficult choice to make | READER COMMENTARY

While I appreciate the rationale and safety issues expressed in the editorial, “Time to call it: Maryland’s schools should remain closed through end of the school year” (April 15), I feel deep regret that this school year has been so upended.
As a public school teacher, I see the needs of our very youngest students becoming lost and overlooked by the closure. The pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade and second grade students do not have laptops loaned to them. They cannot log on to a home computer without help. They cannot access programs without knowing the password and user name.
Our very youngest students need the language, vocabulary and social interactions that are taught during the school day. They need to work with math manipulatives to gain understanding. The established routines are lost without practice. If schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, that will mean six months lost before school begins again. Long distance learning can never take the place of being in the classroom, especially for the youngest students.
I am sure parents have all the best intentions for their children, but there are limitations to what parents can do at home. Safety is paramount and young students sneeze and cough all over everybody as I can attest. We cannot risk infecting both teachers and students. However, I miss my students very much and feel deep regret for what we could have done together. I am sorry that we might not be able to finish what we started in September.
Catherine B. Knight, Baltimore
