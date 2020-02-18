Cal Thomas’ recent opinion piece regarding Secretary of Education Betsy De Vos’s promotion of school choice is a canard (“Education secretary DeVos doubles down on education reforms,” Feb. 13). His commentary refers to school choice as providing an alternative to “failing” schools. This is characteristic of a rhetorical slight of hand commonly used by opinion writers — suggesting a positive outcome or solution, in this case school choice, which does nothing to solve the underlying problem. In this case, failing schools which are caused by racial and cultural bias, failing neighborhoods, poor wages, the injustices of American capitalism and more.