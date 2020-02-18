Cal Thomas’ recent opinion piece regarding Secretary of Education Betsy De Vos’s promotion of school choice is a canard (“Education secretary DeVos doubles down on education reforms,” Feb. 13). His commentary refers to school choice as providing an alternative to “failing” schools. This is characteristic of a rhetorical slight of hand commonly used by opinion writers — suggesting a positive outcome or solution, in this case school choice, which does nothing to solve the underlying problem. In this case, failing schools which are caused by racial and cultural bias, failing neighborhoods, poor wages, the injustices of American capitalism and more.
Mr. Thomas goes on to suggest that another initiative of Ms. DeVos, beefing up an information source of college majors offering the best job paying outcomes, would help with the outstanding student debt problem. As if that possible back end solution would help ameliorate the problems of the cost of college preventing college eligible youth from being able to afford college or of college graduates being saddled with large student loans.
This is the kind of thinking and government policy you get when you have a morally hollow president. Good luck with that over the long haul, America.
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
