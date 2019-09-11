School choice divides and stigmatizes communities

However, the problem with the argument is that we know from history what it was like to live in a time where people had school choice and the state was largely absent from schooling. It’s only been about 100 years since the last state — Mississippi in 1918 — passed a compulsory education law. Before these laws were passed, the free market regulated education. And, being that education is costly in the moment and valuable, monetarily, far in the future, many folks were excluded from the market. Many children, especially poor ones, didn’t attend. Instead of school, they often worked in dangerous conditions. The market for education was not operating in a socially optimal way.