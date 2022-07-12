Baltimore students ought to ride cleaner buses | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun Voting Guide should have asked city school board candidtes their views on school bus pollution and student health. Baltimore City schools run conventional diesel buses, which emit toxic fumes that adversely affect riders, drivers and anyone in the vicinity of school buses. Due to poor air quality, city students suffer from significantly higher rates of asthma, which affects breathing and everyday activities and frequently causes school absences (”Diesel industry: Electric school bus is not that green,” April 2).

City schools have a new and unique opportunity to apply for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to acquire up to 25 electric school buses through their Clean School Bus Program. The Baltimore school district has priority for being awarded the grant. Although the initial cost of electric buses is higher (without the benefit of the grant), maintenance and operating costs are significantly lower as the cost of electricity is lower than the cost of diesel per mile traveled, and the savings through better health for students and the community is priceless.

School bus routes are well within battery range. Buses can charge at low rates at night. Between morning and afternoon runs, solar energy can charge the buses. The city school system can benefit from the EPA Clean School Bus Program if the district applies before Aug. 19 — or officials can continue to expose students and staff to bus pollution as they leave that federal money on the table. Please tell city schools CEO Sonja Santelises and school board members to apply now. Baltimore City students deserve better.

— Richard Reis, Baltimore

