Don’t dull down school libraries with propaganda and pablum | READER COMMENTARY

Recently in Tennessee, the McMinn County Board of Education removed Artie Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize graphic novel, “Maus,” from its 8th grade reading list (”Book ban efforts are nothing new in US schools, but experts call recent political tactics ‘startling,’” Jan. 31). Out of curiosity, I checked my lists to see which children I had given that book to over the years. A nephew, a niece, a grandson and the son of my best friend in England all got copies of the boxed set; they were 13, 17, 16 and 15 years old respectively.
If the “Banned and Challenged Classics” currently posted by the American Library Association had been disallowed for me, my school syllabuses would have been gutted. I would have read in secret, as in “Fahrenheit 451.” My mother did try to ban comic books and Nancy Drew, but that went the way of most parental proscriptions. She needn’t have worried — I loathed Nancy Drew as a character, which was a formative literary experience; Judy Bolton was so much more interesting and sympathetic.
Children, of course, are rarely disturbed by the content of books they encounter in school. Bored, certainly. Many kids lack the literacy to engage with their assignments and so never actually read them. But disturbed? No. It is the parents who are disturbed by what they perceive as obscenity, racism, interracial relations, witchcraft, non-Christian and anti-religious sentiments, and other content. These parents protest and litigate, often before meeting with the teachers and administrators to discuss why this book is required and whether there is a larger context or need it meets.
Meanwhile, I hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth over the failures of so many children to reach even the lowest bench marks for each grade. Too many graduating seniors read and write well below the 9th grade level. While some students have had to cope with actual learning disabilities, most of them have simply not learned to read for a host of personal, economic and psychological reasons. And because they don’t find the readings realistic or meaningful.
As a freelance writer working primarily for education publishers, it was my job to write passages intended to develop reading fluency. Sometimes, the passages focused on specific disciplines such as science or history. Sometimes, I wrote “leveled readers,” where three versions of the same material were produced for on-, below- and above-level readers so that a class could cover the same content as a group. I did my very best to write good passages and stories (and poems and plays). I tried to use language in a believable way and create good characters and engaging description, while meeting the lengthy list of requirements set out by the client. I was good at what I did.
Yet, what I wrote, more often than not, was dull. Dull to me, and I’ll bet you dimes to dollars, dull for the children who had to read it. Why dull? Because parents demanded it. Parents had a list of topics that were not to appear in readings that included (but was not limited to) any mention of ghosts or the supernatural, physical disabilities, same-sex parents, divorce, religion not mainstream Protestant Christianity, poverty and hunger.
I once wrote a story in which the new kid in town was deaf. That’s pretty insensitive, I was told. I mentioned that I am partly deaf and have been all my life, but the client said it was irrelevant. I created an entertaining poem with spooky sounds, but that was rejected for evoking ghosts. Publishers call out for modern subject matter that connects to the lives of kids today — and when they are done censoring, expurgating and otherwise bowdlerizing manuscripts, they are left with texts that are inoffensive, to be sure, and nothing that most kids would want to read.
Community standards cannot be ignored. I don’t believe, however, we — or government institutions — should be promoting in our public schools the anti-semitism, anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ+ and generally anti-anything unfamiliar attitudes that community standards all too often mask. Our schools are supposed to prepare our young people for a future that is ill-defined at best. We can’t do that by replacing the human truths of literature and verifiable facts of history with propaganda and pablum.
Give the kids something they will read and will want to talk about, then talk about it. Even when it makes the grown-ups uncomfortable. The grown-ups, though, aren’t the ones who will be living in that future.
Ellen B. Cutler, Aberdeen
