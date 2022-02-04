Don’t dull down school libraries with propaganda and pablum | READER COMMENTARY

As a freelance writer working primarily for education publishers, it was my job to write passages intended to develop reading fluency. Sometimes, the passages focused on specific disciplines such as science or history. Sometimes, I wrote “leveled readers,” where three versions of the same material were produced for on-, below- and above-level readers so that a class could cover the same content as a group. I did my very best to write good passages and stories (and poems and plays). I tried to use language in a believable way and create good characters and engaging description, while meeting the lengthy list of requirements set out by the client. I was good at what I did.