I think we all can agree that the current leadership of Kathleen Causey and Julie Henn has created a year of stability and trust that Baltimore County so desperately needed (“Baltimore County school board chairman fight about more than who will lead meetings,” Jan. 6). Not only are students the priority, parents, staff and the community are included in the board’s focus whether it’s a safe, 21st century learning environment or advocating for student success. When was the last time this has occurred?
The former “paralyzing leadership” has moved on. Their legacy created declining academic performance and a bullying environment, not the current board. Let’s keep the momentum of these chairwomen who do their homework and show up tirelessly as they remain available to assist all of us.
Baltimore County Public Schools can thrive if we keep this direction, otherwise they step miles backwards. And we can’t afford that.
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
