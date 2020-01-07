I think we all can agree that the current leadership of Kathleen Causey and Julie Henn has created a year of stability and trust that Baltimore County so desperately needed (“Baltimore County school board chairman fight about more than who will lead meetings,” Jan. 6). Not only are students the priority, parents, staff and the community are included in the board’s focus whether it’s a safe, 21st century learning environment or advocating for student success. When was the last time this has occurred?