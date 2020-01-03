Jerrelle loved visiting with students from pre-school to high school and encouraging them to value learning, study and hard work. She was passionate about children receiving a quality education. She believed that all students could learn and succeed in the Baltimore City Public Schools when taught by well-prepared, committed educators with the support and encouragement of caring, involved parents, families and community. She represented the board on state and national levels including the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, the National School Board Association, the Council of Urban Boards of Education and the Council of Great City Schools. In 2011, she was selected as the statewide school board member who made outstanding contributions to school board service by MABE.