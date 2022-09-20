Carroll County schools need leaders who care about students | READER COMMENTARY

As our nation and community emerge from the crisis years of COVID-19, we need to acknowledge that our schools are also in a mode of recovery. Post-COVID children are not the same as before. Teaching methods are radically different from just a few years prior. Educators and staff are entering another year of challenge and uncertainty (”Carroll school board tables decision on limiting number of speakers and topics at public meetings,” Sept. 15).

I propose that in the upcoming election, the voters of Carroll County give these factors primary consideration in making their choices for the Carroll County Board of Education. We need to elect three leaders who are most qualified to deal with the real-world issues of our school system. I believe Patricia Dorsey, Tom Scanlon and Amanda Jozkowski are those leaders.

Dorsey, Scanlon and Jozkowski are centered on students and focused on their families. They understand that for the seed of education to sprout and mature, a nurturing school environment must be present. Their leadership styles will provide a calming, welcoming attitude that will filter down into each of the schools and allow teachers and students to focus on their studies.

They are also concerned for their communities. Their leadership will be responsive to all students, all families, all community concerns. Their decision making will be fair and balanced. They are concerned that the education our children receive must be fact-based and professionally taught. Their background in education will allow them to monitor the schools’ activities down to the classroom level, if necessary. They will be committed to all students receiving the best education possible.

— George Conover, Westminster

