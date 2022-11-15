Maryland must resist conservative attack on schools | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for your recent “The vote is in on school boards: They can no longer be ignored” (Nov. 8) editorial warning about outside groups with bogus patriotic names infiltrating Maryland school boards with “angertainment” book-banning, white supremacy curriculum revisions and other barriers against the free rights of selected students, parents and teachers.
This part of national attacks on local control of education is a coordinated and cash-rich conservative assault on our greatest resource for the future: young minds.
Voters in Maryland should be proud of recent election results and a working transition between an outgoing Republican and incoming Democratic governor. But we should understand this sets us up as a target to some right-wing ideologues, as evidenced by the school board excesses you mention. Marylanders should continue to show that outsider name-calling and demonizing gets in the way of our progress and problem-solving.
— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore
