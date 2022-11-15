Maryland must resist conservative attack on schools | READER COMMENTARY

Jeremy Novak, center, of Jarrettsville, joins over a hundred other parents and students who gathered outside Harford County Public School Board of Education on August 16, 2021 to protest the mask mandate for everyone inside school buildings. Novak has an ninth and eleventh graders in the system. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam)

Thanks for your recent “The vote is in on school boards: They can no longer be ignored” (Nov. 8) editorial warning about outside groups with bogus patriotic names infiltrating Maryland school boards with “angertainment” book-banning, white supremacy curriculum revisions and other barriers against the free rights of selected students, parents and teachers.

This part of national attacks on local control of education is a coordinated and cash-rich conservative assault on our greatest resource for the future: young minds.

Voters in Maryland should be proud of recent election results and a working transition between an outgoing Republican and incoming Democratic governor. But we should understand this sets us up as a target to some right-wing ideologues, as evidenced by the school board excesses you mention. Marylanders should continue to show that outsider name-calling and demonizing gets in the way of our progress and problem-solving.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

