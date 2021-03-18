Let Baltimore County voters choose all school board members | READER COMMENTARY

I’ll go you one better than to give Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. the authority to appoint a 13th school board member (”Bill would add executive-appointed member to Baltimore County school board, change voting rules,” March 16).
Instead of having four board members appointed by the governor and one by the county executive, let’s elect all of the school board members. I would rather complain to an official representing me and a few other local citizens than one who represents the governor or the county executive.
Larry Williams, Towson
