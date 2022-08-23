Audit of Baltimore County schools an excellent idea | READER COMMENTARY

Mariah Roberts, center, of Pikesville, talks with Koneisha Robinson, assistant principal at Lansdowne Middle School, during a recruitment event at Loch Raven High School as Baltimore County Public Schools attempts to fill hundreds of vacancies. Aug. 4, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun for publishing Cynthia North’s letter to the editor (”Baltimore County school system should be audited,” Aug. 19). As one of those retirees who, after a 45-year career as a Baltimore County teacher, was impacted by the ransomware attack, I appreciate the work of Ms. North and the Teachers Association of Baltimore County committee under the direction of Angie Leitzer that made us aware of the mistakes in our health deductions and worked to resolve those issues.

Also, being the mother of a Baltimore County teacher, I support the raises voted by the Baltimore County Board of Education. On the other hand, I also understand the concerns of the Baltimore County Council on the implementation of those raises. As Tom Cruise said, “Show me the money!” Well, as Ms. North stated, yes, the money was shown — a $29 million surplus!

A dilemma? No. Ms. North has provided the solution: an audit of the Baltimore County school system. Certainly, after implementing Ms. North’s suggestion, all parties can decide on a resolution of this discussion!

— Ann Ritchey, Dundalk

