Investment in school air conditioning is overdue | READER COMMENTARY

Michelle Braxton of Baltimore holds her daughter, Dior Braxton, 4, when picking her up during the early dismissal at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School due to lack of air conditioning in the city school building and high temperatures. May 31, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun) (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Here we go again releasing students from school early because of the lack of air conditioners (”Some Baltimore City schools close early amid high temperatures and malfunctioning air conditioners,” May 31). Every year the same old story.

I understand that much of Baltimore’s share of American Rescue Plan funds have already been allocated to various city agencies but that $160 million still remains to be spent.

Why not purchase and install much-needed school air conditioners in schools? How long do the children have to sweat it out?

— Bud Marcus, Parkville

