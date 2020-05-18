The Sun without Peter Schmuck? Say it ain’t so. | READER COMMENTARY

The sports pages of The Baltimore Sun will never be the same for me. Peter Schmuck has retired (“Peter Schmuck: A fond farewell to arms (and bats) and the greatest sports fans in the world,” May 8).
I am a sports nut. When I open my copy of The Sun, I take the sports pages and give the rest to my wife. The first thing I look for is an article by Mr. Schmuck. Invariably, they are well-written and insightful, and I found that he gave voice to my opinions and feelings on whatever subject he chose. If he had chosen an alternative byline, it might have been “common sense, well delivered.”
We will miss you, Peter. Enjoy your retirement.
Bill Define, Lutherville
