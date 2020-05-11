Will The Sun’s next sports columnist be as much fun as the last? | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Schmuck filled the bill and then some. His combination of knowledge, humor and common sense has given me something to look forward to for 30 years (“Peter Schmuck: A fond farewell to arms (and bats) and the greatest sports fans in the world,” May 8). He has always made a point about how he adopted Baltimore as his home town, but really, it’s not surprising. He’s a combination of down-to-earth intelligence and a little bit nuts. He was a perfect fit from the get go.