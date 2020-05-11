Will The Sun’s next sports columnist be as much fun as the last? | READER COMMENTARY

When I was much younger, I would look forward to reading Bob Maisel’s column, “The Morning After,” in The Baltimore Sun sports pages while I ate breakfast. When Mr. Maisel retired, I couldn’t imagine anyone that I would enjoy reading as much as him. I was wrong.
Peter Schmuck filled the bill and then some. His combination of knowledge, humor and common sense has given me something to look forward to for 30 years (“Peter Schmuck: A fond farewell to arms (and bats) and the greatest sports fans in the world,” May 8). He has always made a point about how he adopted Baltimore as his home town, but really, it’s not surprising. He’s a combination of down-to-earth intelligence and a little bit nuts. He was a perfect fit from the get go.
Peter, if you read this, you should know that you contributed mightily to the enjoyment of countless people over the years. What more could you ask for from a career? As was the case years ago, I can’t imagine that I will enjoy your replacement as much as I’ve enjoyed reading you. I could be proven wrong again, but I doubt it.
Arthur Kovens, Baltimore
