How do you know you are the worst player? When coin toss winner gets to keep you off the team | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Schmuck’s article about Willie Mays mentioned that the Sun’s longtime sports columnist “was the worst player on my Little League team” (“Willie Mays turns 89, but he’ll always be the ‘Say Hey Kid’ for one lifelong fan,” May 6).
However, I have Mr. Schmuck beat there. When we chose up sides in the neighborhood, I was always chosen last. However, if we had an odd number of players, each team wanted to put me on the opposite team. If they couldn’t agree, they flipped a coin and the team that won the flip assigned me to the opposite team.
Leon Reinstein, Baltimore
