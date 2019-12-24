It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a scandal free month, or even week (“All we want for Christmas is a scandal free month in Baltimore,” Dec. 20). With the news that Cheryl Glenn, who recently resigned from her post representing Baltimore in the Maryland House of Delegates, is accused of taking bribes, we couldn’t even make it until noon on Monday (“Cheryl Glenn, recently resigned Democratic state delegate from Baltimore, is charged with bribery, wire fraud,” Dec. 23).
What should we do? Go back to bed and start the week over? Or start the clock on Jan. 1 and see what a new month will bring? It is increasingly difficult to imagine a whole month without scandal. Maybe if everyone stopped reading newspapers, looking at social media, and turned off their radios and — nah, that won’t help.
Maybe we should ask Santa for a day without scandal in Baltimore and see how that goes.
Kristen Appel, Baltimore
