The Sun’s journalism, often underappreciated, deserves to be ‘saved’ | READER COMMENTARY

I have never seen people who love their state as much as Marylanders. It’s a beautiful thing. I just wish we could translate more of that energy into pride for The Baltimore Sun.
Local news is incredibly important, as was recently written about (“Former Baltimore County executive: The Sun needs local ownership," May 18), and is a profound service to us all. People are busy! I’m a civics educator and deeply committed to following all levels of governance, but I don’t have the time to go to most city, county and state meetings. You know who does? Local reporters.
By keeping us informed, local news helps makes us better citizens. And who better to look out for local news than locals? I wholeheartedly support the Coalition to Save Our Sun and hope you will, too.
Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air
