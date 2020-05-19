xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

The Sun’s journalism, often underappreciated, deserves to be ‘saved’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2020 4:47 PM
Mike Ball a pressman in the printing plant pulls a freshly printed paper off the conveyor for a quality control check. The Baltimore Sun Media Group's printing press in Port Covington opened in 1992. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Mike Ball a pressman in the printing plant pulls a freshly printed paper off the conveyor for a quality control check. The Baltimore Sun Media Group's printing press in Port Covington opened in 1992. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

I have never seen people who love their state as much as Marylanders. It’s a beautiful thing. I just wish we could translate more of that energy into pride for The Baltimore Sun.

Local news is incredibly important, as was recently written about (“Former Baltimore County executive: The Sun needs local ownership," May 18), and is a profound service to us all. People are busy! I’m a civics educator and deeply committed to following all levels of governance, but I don’t have the time to go to most city, county and state meetings. You know who does? Local reporters.

Advertisement

By keeping us informed, local news helps makes us better citizens. And who better to look out for local news than locals? I wholeheartedly support the Coalition to Save Our Sun and hope you will, too.

Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement