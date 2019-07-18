Let’s save Earth before we go back to the moon

Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins had the loneliest job in the universe — orbiting the moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface (“50 years after Armstrong’s Moon walk, undertaking still inspires,” July 15). Many times, Mr. Collins was on the far side and out of contact with all of humanity.
While I admire the desire to return to the moon, and even send a woman on the Artemis Project by 2024, I’m uneasy. Instead, I wish we would put our energies, talents and money into an effort to care for our home planet.
Humanity has done dreadful damage to “spaceship Earth,” and returning to the moon or sending someone to Mars won’t change the future. Every day we hear more and more about global warming, over-fishing the sea and the creation of continents of plastic refuse in our oceans. We have done horrific ecological harm, and before it’s too late it must be reversed.
Colonizing the moon or walking on Mars will not change that reality.
Rosalind Nester Heid, Baltimore