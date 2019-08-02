Saudi Arabia doesn’t think Baltimore is such a bad place

The continued criticism of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings has prompted me to remind our “bully-in-chief” that the next time he and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner,have one of their tete-a-tetes with Mohamed bin Salman, the Saudi heir-apparent, they should suggest that he and his family reconsider their all out financial support of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, located in the city he described as rodent-infested and dangerous (“KAL on Cummings and Trump: Whose city is infested with vermin?” July 31).