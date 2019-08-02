Saudi Arabia doesn’t think Baltimore is such a bad place

The continued criticism of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings has prompted me to remind our “bully-in-chief” that the next time he and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner,have one of their tete-a-tetes with Mohamed bin Salman, the Saudi heir-apparent, they should suggest that he and his family reconsider their all out financial support of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, located in the city he described as rodent-infested and dangerous (“KAL on Cummings and Trump: Whose city is infested with vermin?” July 31).
The Saudi royal family has considered Hopkins its go-to medical facility for many decades, and it seems that they have not found its location in East Baltimore a disincentive to receiving care there. I am certain that journalist Jamal Kashoggi would have found Baltimore much safer than the Saudi embassy where he was killed and dismembered.
Roni Goss Berkowitz, Ellicott City
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.