xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sachs: Paul Sarbanes was the best of us | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 08, 2020 1:54 PM
Sen. Paul Sarbanes and Rep. Elijah Cummings share a laugh as they leave the playground at Lockerman Bundy Elementary School in 2002 after announcing federal aid to improve elementary school playgrounds in Baltimore. Kim Hairston/staff.
Sen. Paul Sarbanes and Rep. Elijah Cummings share a laugh as they leave the playground at Lockerman Bundy Elementary School in 2002 after announcing federal aid to improve elementary school playgrounds in Baltimore. Kim Hairston/staff. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

It is well that we celebrate the life of Sen. Paul Sarbanes who died on Sunday (”Longtime lawmaker Paul Sarbanes of Maryland was unpretentious ‘stealth senator’ who championed civility, Chesapeake Bay,” Dec. 7).

Paul and I met at Oxford in the fall of 1954. We have been friends since then. Our lives have intersected often.

Advertisement

Paul was brilliant. He was thoughtful. He respected the voter. He was impeccably honest. He adored politics.

Paul Sarbanes made the rest of us proud to call ourselves politicians.
Advertisement

Stephen Sachs, Baltimore

The writer, a Democrat, served as Maryland attorney general from 1979 to 1987.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement