Sachs: Paul Sarbanes was the best of us | READER COMMENTARY

It is well that we celebrate the life of Sen. Paul Sarbanes who died on Sunday (”Longtime lawmaker Paul Sarbanes of Maryland was unpretentious ‘stealth senator’ who championed civility, Chesapeake Bay,” Dec. 7).
Paul and I met at Oxford in the fall of 1954. We have been friends since then. Our lives have intersected often.
Paul was brilliant. He was thoughtful. He respected the voter. He was impeccably honest. He adored politics.
Paul Sarbanes made the rest of us proud to call ourselves politicians.
Stephen Sachs, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, served as Maryland attorney general from 1979 to 1987.
