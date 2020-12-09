xml:space="preserve">
Prosecutors: Sarbanes taught us that character counts | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 09, 2020 1:36 PM
The son of Greek immigrants on the Eastern Shore, Paul Sarbanes served six terms in the U.S. Senate. His crowning achievement was the 2002 passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which made major reforms to corporate governance and accountability rules.
Simply put, former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes possessed the intelligence, courage and understanding of the citizenry that set a standard for governmental officials (”Longtime lawmaker Paul Sarbanes of Maryland was unpretentious ‘stealth senator’ who championed civility, Chesapeake Bay,” Dec. 7).

Revered at every level of his public service, he served with distinction. By doing so, Senator Sarbanes taught all that the privilege of elective office was the public’s investment in one’s character. His achievements are significant, but his moral and ethical force was vast and unmistakable.

Glenn Ivey, Kurt L. Schmoke, Stuart O. Simms and Alexander Williams

The writers, all Democrats, served as state’s attorneys in Baltimore and Prince George’s County.
