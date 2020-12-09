Prosecutors: Sarbanes taught us that character counts | READER COMMENTARY

Simply put, former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes possessed the intelligence, courage and understanding of the citizenry that set a standard for governmental officials (”Longtime lawmaker Paul Sarbanes of Maryland was unpretentious ‘stealth senator’ who championed civility, Chesapeake Bay,” Dec. 7).
Revered at every level of his public service, he served with distinction. By doing so, Senator Sarbanes taught all that the privilege of elective office was the public’s investment in one’s character. His achievements are significant, but his moral and ethical force was vast and unmistakable.
Glenn Ivey, Kurt L. Schmoke, Stuart O. Simms and Alexander Williams
The writers, all Democrats, served as state’s attorneys in Baltimore and Prince George’s County.
