In 1968, Richard Nixon then chose Mr. Agnew as his vice presidential running mate. The Nixon/Agnew ticket was elected and Mr. Agnew became vice president of the United States. However, in 1973, he pleaded no contest to tax evasion and became the second vice president of the United States to resign from office. Eventually, the Maryland Constitution was amended to require that the governor needed a majority, not a plurality, in the primary and general elections.