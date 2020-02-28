Sen. Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic candidate for president who will accept the Democratic nomination as a result of a plurality instead of a majority. That’s a very bad idea.
In 1966, there were three Democrats running for governor of Maryland in the primary election: Rep. Carlton R. Sickles (who held the at-large seat), Thomas B. Finan (Maryland’s attorney general from 1961 to 1966) and George P. Mahoney, a paving contractor. Mr. Mahoney had unsuccessfully run for several different offices through the years. His slogan was, “Your home is your castle — protect it.” He was an avowed segregationist.
Congressman Sickles and Mr. Finan split the primary vote and, incredibly, Mr. Mahoney won with a plurality. At the time, a simple plurality was sufficient to advance to the general election. Instead of voting for Mr. Mahoney, many of the Democrats who had supported his primary opponents overwhelmingly voted for the Republican candidate in the general election, a little-known Baltimore County executive, Spiro T. Agnew.
In 1968, Richard Nixon then chose Mr. Agnew as his vice presidential running mate. The Nixon/Agnew ticket was elected and Mr. Agnew became vice president of the United States. However, in 1973, he pleaded no contest to tax evasion and became the second vice president of the United States to resign from office. Eventually, the Maryland Constitution was amended to require that the governor needed a majority, not a plurality, in the primary and general elections.
Senator Sanders should review this and join the other candidates requiring a majority, not a plurality, for the Democratic nomination for president.
Leon Reinstein, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.