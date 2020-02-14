I’m a local resident who has watched politics fly by me for decades, never seeming to affect me much good or bad, other than keeping us safe from harm and the roads in good condition. I think I’ve decided that Sen. Bernie Sanders will get my vote in the Democratic primary here in the next few weeks (“Hillary Clinton’s claim that ‘nobody’ likes Bernie Sanders says more about her than the candidate,” Jan. 23).
I’m getting tired of hearing career politicians on both sides lie to me about what they’ll do for us, why they’re in Washington and what they’ve accomplished. The truth is that most of them have a fancy career and don’t want to lose the benefits that come with it, so this week as I’ve watched Democratic lawmakers try to scare me into believing that Bernie Sanders would spell doom for Democrats in Congress and across the country I had to shake my head. Seriously, folks?
The two sides of our political aisles have been battling each other — back and forth and back and forth, while my medical expenses continue to rise sharply, while my kids are set to go into debt for a college education and while my business suffers because of President Donald Trump’s Twitter tirades.
Enough is enough. I believe Senator Sanders is what many thought Mr. Trump could have been, someone who can shake up the status quo. Except if we elect Bernie, this time we can move in a good direction that will help real people benefit from the taxes we already pay.
Recently, on one of the political talk shows I heard a pundit say that Bernie is a dangerous socialist, I’m pretty sure that’s different than Bernie who is an Independent, who favors Democracy and who thinks more social policies are what we need. Social Security is a socialist service, as is Medicare, our military, fire departments, police, public schools, libraries and so on. I guess the opposite is a society that is purely capitalist. Hospitals charging $4,000 a night for a hospital room is capitalist. Colleges charging $80,000 for one year of education is capitalist. I’ll take the social services approach, thank you very much.
And if anyone wants to argue about the possibility of increasing our national debt by giving us more for our taxes, I would welcome their opinion of the $5 trillion further in debt that this president has put us over the last three years — and for what? My medical bills are still there, my kids’ college tuitions still loom large and my business is still in jeopardy.
Scott Snider, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.