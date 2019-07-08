Bernie Sanders is the gold standard in 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders showed his true pro-people, pro-planet, pro-peace and common sense — once again and as usual — in last month’s Democratic nomination auditions. For that, he gets pooh-poohed by The Baltimore Sun (“Biden, Bernie and Beto were debate roadkill. Here’s what they (and other underachievers) need to do to stay in the game,” July 1).
The Sun posits that if Senator Sanders repeats his same urgent messaging of 2016, he will likely be abandoned by voters in favor of the same message in a “fresher package.” Really?
Many of the Democratic candidates are fairly new exponents of the ideas Mr. Sanders has consistently championed and refined for decades. I’m grateful most of them are espousing the fundamental fairness of our American-made homegrown version of democratic socialism, some more credibly than others. But Senator Sanders has advocated and defended his positions in argument after argument in Senate chambers and back rooms, in local town halls and on the national stage. He has refocused the national discussion. We face daily increasing, historically high inequalities of wealth and power that threaten our existence as a government by, of and for the people and the very survival of our planet. We need a strong unwavering advocate, not a less tested “fresher package” who may well talk the talk but hasn’t yet walked the walk. Senator Sanders is our best and strongest hope to uncompromisingly slam the brakes on our suicidal downward slide.
While any of the candidates would clearly be a better choice than the narcissistic dictator-loving tank hugger in the Oval Office, one could say the same about virtually every Sun reader (editors included). It’s good that so many of the would-be next generation of Democratic leaders are stepping up this year and introducing themselves to the voters, but I have no problem supporting the one steadfast candidate whose cues they all follow.
Louis Brendan Curran, Baltimore