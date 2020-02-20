Talk to any Republican on the street about violence and right away out of their mouth comes MS-13. Does Delegate Szeliga and the Republican Party really believe that the average citizen is so dumb they don’t understand that the GOP politicizes everything — except when it is a program they push? She also mentions the sheriffs and their program with ICE. This is nothing more than a money-grabbing scheme for the local sheriffs as well as the prison system in this state.