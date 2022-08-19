Eastern Shore salmon farm should not be permitted | READER COMMENTARY

A buoy warns boaters of ongoing sturgeon research on the 37-mile-long estuary as a community fights AquaCon corporation, trying to build a salmon farm nearby, over the environmental future of the Marshyhope Creek, home of the native Atlantic sturgeon whose existence is in peril Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Federalsburg residents and environmental advocates testified unanimously in opposition this month to a plan that would allow a massive land-based salmon factory to discharge wastewater into Marshyhope Creek. They were right to question whether the Maryland Department of the Environment’s proposed discharge permit for the factory would protect water quality and wildlife (”The first farmed Chesapeake salmon versus the last of its sturgeon? Proposed Eastern Shore fish farm stirring concern.” Aug. 12).

Our view, informed by science and not clouded by the speculative economic promises coming from the startup Norwegian company AquaCon, is that the permit is grossly deficient. The company’s application to discharge 2.3 million gallons of salmon-tainted wastewater into the fragile ecosystem of Marshyhope Creek should have been rejected from the start.

Instead, MDE has favored the company over the community. The draft permit is based on faulty science and assumptions that seriously risks Maryland’s only known endangered Atlantic sturgeon population. The permit also fails to address stormwater runoff from what would be one of the largest buildings in the state at 25 acres in size — about the size of six Super Walmarts. And the factory’s operations could lead to cascading problems in Marshyhope Creek and the surrounding environment. The nascent land-based salmon industry has been plagued by fish die-offs, questionable market interest and, in one case, a catastrophic fire that leveled a salmon production facility in Denmark operated by a different company.

State officials should heed the pleas of residents who came to the hearing and said they don’t want jobs at any cost, especially if it means risking the beloved Marshyhope Creek and its sturgeon, the pride of Federalsburg. The Maryland Department of the Environment should deny this permit.

— Alan Girard, Easton

The writer is Eastern Shore director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

