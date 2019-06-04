Salesforce commits blackmail over guns

So, did Camping World start selling the “gun related products” that Salesforce objects to after Salesforce signed them to a $1 million-plus contract? No. Camping World has not changed. Now that Salesforce has them locked down with their CRM system at $1 million per year (not to mention the millions it cost Camping World to transition to Salesforce), Salesforce decides it will no longer sell its products to companies like Camping World (“An ethical approach to business — and gun sales,” June 4).

Camping World now has to either submit to Salesforce’s blackmail or spend millions more to move to another CRM. Salesforce knew what they were getting into upfront. Apparently, Camping World did not know what kind of company they were getting into bed with.

Mark Johnson, Towson

