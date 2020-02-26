In the proposed Kirwan Commission tax bill, are lobbying services to be taxed the 5% service tax along with others (“Goucher poll: Kirwan school proposals popular, but half of Marylanders think taxes are already ‘too high,'” Feb. 24)? If not, it explains my thought that the legislators are very interested in keeping lobbyists and themselves happy while their constituents are of no concern. If this service is, indeed, not included in the proposed bill, we must vote out the current Maryland politicians and vote in some honest, new legislators.