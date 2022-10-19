How about a live webcast of Lawson’s sailing adventure? | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Lawson will attempt next year to become the first African-American to sail solo non-stop around the world and the fastest American to sail solo non-stop around the world. Sept. 9, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Could Donald Lawson please install a webcam on his trimaran? That would allow him to be the first sailor to broadcast every minute of a solo sailing trip around the world (”Fast, alone and around the world: Donald Lawson, a sailor from Baltimore, prepares for solo nonstop voyage,” Oct. 13).

Such a broadcast hasn’t been possible until now. Elon Musk might be willing to be one of his sponsors if he is able to constantly show a webcam view via the Starlink satellite internet system. With a connection to the ship’s GPS navigation system, he can send along his position and speed as well as the views of what he’s seeing in the ocean.

I’m looking forward to following his progress.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

