Rodricks is the new sage of Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, Dan Rodricks has written a compelling column paralleling our current political and sports family incidents with Shakespeare’s dramas (“Angelos Agonistes, the Mosby Matter and the stuff of Shakespeare,” Jan. 31). I nominate him as the new sage of Baltimore. He has more than earned it. We continually watch for news of a reprise of his show presented at the BMA a few moths ago.

— Alta Haywood, Perry Hall

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.