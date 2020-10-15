Focus on ways to safely reopen Baltimore schools, not ways to keep them closed | COMMENTARY

As a person who has continued working in-person, interacting in close proximity with clients since the beginning of this pandemic, I know that steps can be taken to maintain in-person services while providing reasonable safety protections. Grocery stores, auto shops, hospitals, gyms, restaurants, private schools and the Motor Vehicle Administration continue to offer in-person services during the pandemic. How are public schools less essential than those? Virtual learning is a poor substitute for what our kids need to learn, and our teachers should know this. My children’s teachers are making a valiant effort to teach remotely in kindergarten and first grade, however the inadequacies of computer screens to promote social-emotional and academic learning are glaring. And the burden on parents and guardians to pay for child care, rely on friends and family for supervision, and limit their own participation in the workforce is immense and disproportionately burdensome for women, the poor, non-English speakers and our society’s most disenfranchised. Please skip the ultimatum and focus on what we can do now to open our schools safely.