Bungling of Barksdale murder trial is a crime | READER COMMENTARY

Dante Barksdale, right, a Safe Streets Outreach Coordinator, listens during the ceremony marking the opening of the Brooklyn-Curtis Bay branch. On Thursday, May 26, the man charged with shooting him to death last January was found not guilty by a Baltimore jury. File. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore has just murdered Dante Barksdale a second time (”‘Not enough evidence’: Man acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale,” May 26).

The appalling, I would say, criminal, incompetence of the police investigation and prosecution is a deeply painful insult to the memory of a person who gladly put his life on the line to save others.

Advertisement

Justice is broken. Victims may be tended or buried by their communities, but they are left lying by the roadside as far as civil society is concerned.

Thank you, Dante, for caring. Some of us need to care more.

Advertisement

— Rev. Barbara Jane O’Sullivan, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.