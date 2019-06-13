Overdose prevention sites 'enable' much good

The definition of enabling is to ¨give (someone or something) the authority or means to do something” (“Enabling addiction doesn’t solve the problem,” June 10). So if by "enabling” letter writer George Hammerbacher is implying that we are suggesting people need to be given the authority to use drugs, then he is incorrect. People have been freely using drugs for centuries and will continue to do so for as long as humans roam the earth.

If by claiming overdose prevention enables people who are already using drugs the option and choice to do so safely, then yes. If he meant enabling people who use drugs the chance to utilize resources beyond drug use to improve their lives, then yes. If he meant enabling people to prevent the transmission of HIV and HEP-C, then yes. If he meant enabling people the dignity and respect to gain access to a clean, safe, space to use the drugs they would otherwise be using in your neighborhood Starbucks, then yes.

I believe in giving people the authority to improve or save their own lives.

Samantha Kerr, Baltimore

The writer is outreach organizer for Baltimore Harm Reduction.

