Wearing a mask is a small thing to ask | READER COMMENTARY

During World War II, the American public was asked to sacrifice for the war effort. Rationing was one of the ways Americans contributed. Supplies such as gasoline, butter, sugar and canned milk were rationed because they needed to be diverted to the war effort. We lost more than 400,000 combatants during the war, the same number COVID-19 is expected to cost the nation by early next year.
What are we now being asked to sacrifice? A little bit of our personal freedom to do whatever we want to do (”Maryland to step up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving with help of state police,” May 23). Why is there so much resistance to this simple imperative? How self-centered can we be? People are dying. As Gov. Larry Hogan said recently, “Just wear the damn mask.”
Fred B. Lobbin, Columbia
