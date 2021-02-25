Dorsey’s lack of civility hurts his own cause | READER COMMENTARY

But Councilman Dorsey needs to be professional about how he pushes for reforms. His actions reflect on the people living in his district, and name calling and insults do not reflect well on them. It is also not productive. The police system in Baltimore needs to be reformed so that it fairly and equitably enforces the laws of both the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland, but engaging in name calling unnecessarily reduces the FOP’s and the Baltimore Police Department’s willingness go along with reforms.