Dorsey’s lack of civility hurts his own cause | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with Councilman Ryan Dorsey that the Fraternal Order of Police protects bad cops and that the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights needs to be repealed (“A Baltimore councilman at war with city cops” Feb. 23). Their “bill of rights” holds police officers to a lower standard than it does Baltimore citizens, which is unacceptable in a free society. If anything, police officers need a “Bill of Responsibilities” that holds them to a higher standard in both their public and private conduct because of the power they wield.
But Councilman Dorsey needs to be professional about how he pushes for reforms. His actions reflect on the people living in his district, and name calling and insults do not reflect well on them. It is also not productive. The police system in Baltimore needs to be reformed so that it fairly and equitably enforces the laws of both the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland, but engaging in name calling unnecessarily reduces the FOP’s and the Baltimore Police Department’s willingness go along with reforms.
You don’t start a business deal by calling a company’s CEO “psychotic,” and before Donald Trump the United States never began negotiations with foreign countries by insulting their leaders. Even if you dislike someone, you should not burn bridges unnecessarily.
Chris Nutt, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.