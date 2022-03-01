U.S. must show restraint in dealings with Russia | READER COMMENTARY

In his commentary, Bret Stephens starts by asking all the right questions and concludes with a profoundly wrong one, “Who but us?” (”Putin’s greatest strength is self-belief, which America has lost,” Feb. 28). He wants to entangle the U.S. in yet another war when, in reality, there has been no just or fruitful U.S. war since 1945. For his macho vision of national power, he is willing to risk heightened nuclear tension that could lead to the worst disaster since humans first walked this Earth.