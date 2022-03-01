U.S. must show restraint in dealings with Russia | READER COMMENTARY

In his commentary, Bret Stephens starts by asking all the right questions and concludes with a profoundly wrong one, “Who but us?” (”Putin’s greatest strength is self-belief, which America has lost,” Feb. 28). He wants to entangle the U.S. in yet another war when, in reality, there has been no just or fruitful U.S. war since 1945. For his macho vision of national power, he is willing to risk heightened nuclear tension that could lead to the worst disaster since humans first walked this Earth.
We are in the midst of the most dangerous confrontation of nuclear powers since the crisis of 1962 over missiles in Cuba. President John F. Kennedy resolved the crisis by blockading Cuba to try to force the Soviet Union to remove their missiles — and by agreeing to remove U.S. nuclear missiles from Turkey.
Today, we need our leaders to show restraint. President Joe Biden must keep his pledge not to send U.S. soldiers to Ukraine. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and our representatives in Congress must resist the calls of the warmongers and insist on continued diplomatic efforts to demilitarize Eastern Europe.
Charlie Cooper, Baltimore
