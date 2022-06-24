Russians committing war crimes in Ukraine that must be prosecuted | READER COMMENTARY

As a protester of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, I have been reading of the destructive nature of the Russian assault on the civilian population especially in the East. For example, I was filled with anguish as I read “Areas of Eastern Ukraine weathering fiery attacks” (June 22).

That article reported this: “Speaking Tuesday to graduates of Russian military academies at a lavish reception, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Russian armed forces as heirs to the country’s ‘legendary’ military tradition.” This perturbed me very much, and I thought of the National Katyń Memorial in Baltimore which memorializes the victims of the 1940 Katyn massacre of Polish nationals carried out by Soviet forces.

In 1939 after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, Germany and Russia invaded Poland. This pact provided the blueprint for each country to carve up Europe. Once inside Poland, Soviet forces engaged in mass executions and an estimated 22,000 Poles were victims of the legendary Russian military forces.

Also note that the Red Army was notorious for raping massive numbers of women in countries which they occupied. I am not optimistic that Russian forces will ever leave Ukraine. Regardless, though, the Russian war crimes, including the rapes, must be documented. Those involved in horrific brutality, if possible, must be prosecuted.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

