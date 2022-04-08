Does the United States lack courage to challenge Russia? | READER COMMENTARY

The response of the United States to Vladimir Putin’s war has been and continues to be far too little and too late (”Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets and new evidence of atrocities,” April 4). In retrospect, as soon as Russian tanks appeared massed near the Ukrainian border, the United States should have sent fighter planes, anti-aircraft missiles, cruise missiles and other arms to Ukraine along with U.S. military personnel to train the Ukrainian military in their use.

Now that Ukraine is not safe, the U.S. should train Ukrainian military personnel at U.S. bases and send them back to Ukraine with as many weapons as they could use. The United States helping Ukraine is not solely for the benefit of Ukraine but also for the benefit of the U.S. and NATO allies in the defense against Russian aggression. Mr. Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine.

Advertisement

If the United States doesn’t have the courage to fight the Russians in Ukraine, it better prepare to fight the Russians in the U.S. A Russian official has already said that the “United States should give Alaska back to Russia.”

— Bernard Bartos, Ellicott City

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.