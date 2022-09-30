Putin’s tactical nuclear weapons can still level a city | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. How will the US, Europe respond if Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his way out of a bad situation on Ukraine’s battlefields? To start with, by doubling down on the tactics that helped put Russia in a corner: more sanctions and isolation for Moscow, more arms for Ukraine. Biden promises a “consequential” response if Russia uses nuclear weapons. But Western leaders show no signs of matching Vladimir Putin's renewed nuclear threats with potentially escalatory nuclear bluster of their own. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

There is no doubt that the world is at a perilous time right now, but we have been at a perilous time for years — we just didn’t realize it. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Perry experienced so many close calls with nuclear weapons (serious accidents we never heard about plus nuclear threats from U.S. presidents we also never heard about) that after leaving government service he devoted himself to working to rid the world of them, and at the age of 95, he is still doing this. So, while the danger here is nothing really new, this time, we know about it. This knowledge is a clarion call for all of us to eliminate these weapons, before they eliminate us.

But, a factual correction is needed to a recent Bloomberg commentary that describes “tactical” nuclear weapons as low-yield weapons too small to erase an entire city (”How to handle Putin’s nuke threat,” Sept 23). The 200 tactical nuclear bombs that the U.S. has have explosive yields adjustable between 0.3 and 170 kilotons (The yield of the Hiroshima bomb was 15 kilotons). These bombs are much larger than many people believe, and they are far and away large enough to erase a city. So, these weapons are not something akin to a “conventional” weapon.

Critics have suggested several possible responses that President Joe Biden could make to Russian use of a tactical nuclear weapon that, at least theoretically, prevent a world-wide nuclear war. However, Christopher Chivas, now director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment, organized a series of war games with the U.S. and its allies in the wake of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and these games found that Vladimir Putin would probably use a tactical nuclear weapon if he concluded that his regime was threatened. The war games showed that the most likely U.S. response to this kind of attack would be first to demonstrate U.S. resolve with a response in kind, aimed at a target of similar value. In most all the games — and by far the most likely outcome — Russia would respond with a second nuclear attack, and this would be followed quickly by all-out nuclear war.

Within a few hours, there would be 100 million casualties, then deadly radiation and nuclear winter. A new study, published by Rutgers University in August, found that even a “small” nuclear war, using less than 3% of the world’s nuclear arsenals, would produce unprecedented climate change that would kill billions worldwide. In other words, we are talking about destroying most life on earth. Perhaps the roaches would survive.

So, what do we do now? Might the whole world rise up in protest of Putin’s threats? It’s the only viable strategy for this immediate threat. We can hope that this will work. However, the whole world must then rise up and demand that all the nuclear powers — including the U.S. — ratify the recently-passed UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. That is the only way that we can possibly secure a future for life as we know it on this planet.

We should all tell U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to work like their lives depended on it to persuade the U.S. government to ratify this treaty — because not only their lives but all of ours and those of our children and grandchildren depend on making this happen.

— Jean Athey, Baltimore

The writer is a board member of Maryland Peace Action.

