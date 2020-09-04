Delegates: Md. needs statewide broadband strategy | READER COMMENTARY

Undoubtedly, it has done excellent work to help equip some of our rural counties to expand broadband availability and position themselves to be able to apply for federal grants and recruit internet service providers. We support this extension of service to students in rural counties all over Maryland — it is clear that the private market has failed and government intervention to ensure that every Maryland resident has access to high-speed internet is needed. However, there are a significant number of students who live in more urban and suburban jurisdictions that are also not connected.