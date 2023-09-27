Murdoch has been a propaganda minister for the right | READER COMMENTARY

The recent political cartoon, ”Democracy is officially in flames,” by Bill Bramhall of the New York Daily News (Sept. 24) satirically puts to rest the trope of jingoist claims of the United States of America’s exceptional ethos. That is the belief that the U.S. is distinctive, unique and exemplary compared to other nations and serves as a positive role model, politically and culturally, and is destined to be a shining light to all nations on how to function for the benefit of its people.

The cartoon depicts Rupert Murdoch, who recently announced his retirement from overseeing his media empire, walking while holding gas cans labeled “Fox News” and stating, “My work here is done.” He is depicted walking away from a burning Statue of Liberty standing on a pedestal emblazoned with the word “Democracy.”

We are exceptional when our laws allow a native born Australian to become a naturalized American citizen for business reasons because he legally could not totally own American media outlets and he then uses his wealth to buy up media properties and creates Fox News as a platform for right wing lies and propaganda. A creation, if I may be slightly hyperbolic, that Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propagandist, must envy from his grave.

Murdoch allowed this media platform and its employees to become a collective ”useful idiot” for adversaries of the U.S. You can’t get any more exceptional than that. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping smile at our “exceptionalism.”

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

