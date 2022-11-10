The enlightened case for fighting harmful runoff | READER COMMENTARY

With lots of rain feeding runoff pollution and high temperatures in the summer months, algae blooms such as this one near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel have become increasingly common in the Chesapeake Bay. File. (Ryan C. Henriksen/Virginian-Pilot). (Ryan C. Henriksen)

Runoff contaminated by animal waste, oil, pesticides and fertilizer is one of the most harmful sources of pollution to the Chesapeake Bay. If the polluted water doesn’t evaporate or soak into the ground as it drains, it flushes straight into local creeks, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, adversely affecting water quality and aquatic life.

Polluted runoff in the Chesapeake Bay is a great danger to all Maryland residents, and I urge them to contact their local officials to advocate for the proper filtration and disposal of polluted runoff so that both the human and natural environments can be protected. Catholics in particular should feel a fire to fight for this because Pope Francis calls on us to protect God’s creation for both the health and sustainability of the environment and to preserve the dignity of all that God has created.

— Brooke Mosca, White Marsh

