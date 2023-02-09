No need to be rude at State of the Union | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 07, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

As I watched the coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, I was taken back by the conduct of the elected representatives. To disagree with the content of the speech is fine, to react in the manner several members did is uncalled for (”GOP response: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams President Biden for ‘woke fantasies,’” Feb. 7).

When U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, calls the president a “liar” in the middle of his speech, you have to question her morality. I often disagree with elected officials, but I am courteous enough to keep my thoughts to myself and react later at the polls. Being rude in a situation such as this speech accomplishes nothing but draw attention to you and makes others wonder about you.

— Bob Eberwein, Middle River

