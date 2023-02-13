Both political parties and the country as a whole lack dignity | READER COMMENTARY

I read the letters written by Stan Heuisler (“What has happened to Republicans?” Feb. 10) and Bob Eberwein (“No need to be rude at State of the Union,” Feb. 9) regarding the rudeness and disrespect of the Republicans in Congress during the President’s State of the Union address. Funny, I don’t remember them writing letters about the Democrats disrespecting President Trump’s speech, capped by the Speaker of the House defiantly tearing up her copy.

I find it that both sides anymore are appallingly disrespectful and have forgotten to display the dignity and morality that is expected their respective offices.

More alarming to me is the general lack of manners and respect overall in this country, from children in schools toward their teachers to citizens toward the police, which often lead to confrontations when the offenders lash out or flee from them, to the urban violence in our cities where shots are fired and lives lost.

I find our society is going to hell in a hand basket, and it’s not just Republican representatives to blame.

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

