Shame on Royals for ignoring mental health needs | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the article, “Royal family calls allegations raised by couple ‘concerning,’” (March 10), what struck me is that the royal family is not addressing the fact that Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, asked for mental health help and was denied. She was in crisis and had suicidal ideation while pregnant with a child in the line of succession to the throne! The irony is that mental health is one of the issues that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (along with Prince Harry) championed, founding “Heads Together,” an initiative aimed to tackle the stigma of mental health issues.