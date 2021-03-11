xml:space="preserve">
Shame on Royals for ignoring mental health needs | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 11, 2021 2:43 PM
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Regarding the article, “Royal family calls allegations raised by couple ‘concerning,’” (March 10), what struck me is that the royal family is not addressing the fact that Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, asked for mental health help and was denied. She was in crisis and had suicidal ideation while pregnant with a child in the line of succession to the throne! The irony is that mental health is one of the issues that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (along with Prince Harry) championed, founding “Heads Together,” an initiative aimed to tackle the stigma of mental health issues.

As important as the racism issue is, the denial of mental health help for Meghan when she asked should be equally concerning and should be investigated. Who would deny help when a pregnant woman says they are potentially suicidal?

Denise Lutz, White Marsh

